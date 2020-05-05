Related news

The airlines are in the eye of the hurricane from the coronavirus crisis, but not all face these turbulences with the same load. The collapse in the stock market that has only worsened the appearance of some has made others more solid a bargain, although not without risks. Four companies in the sector are now buying for more than 70% of analysts.

With the fleet on the ground and without knowing when you can fly, the investment in airlines means a risk not suitable for all portfolios. However, it becomes a tempting option for those more tolerant of volatility and with a well-diversified portfolio. Not everything goes for this strategy, but the plans for de-escalation of confinement and financial rescue for the sector that are already being completed or have begun to be implemented by many countries, encourage this strategy.

Of the 20 most representative listed airlines operating in the US and Europe, the Spanish-British IAG It is the most supported by the investment community in these times of face winds. The head of Iberia and British Airways, which has put the layoff of up to 12,000 employees on the table, is buying for 12 of the 14 analysts who are following its evolution. Of the other two, one advises to keep positions and the other to undo them.

The percentage of purchase advice reaches 85.7% inimitable throughout the sector, according to data provided by Refinitiv. Its consensus upside potential exceeds 150% to 5.93 euros per share. And that in the last month the snips have not stopped ringing. With the firm determination of the United Kingdom to save its former flag airlines, IAG It is the listed Ibex 35 that has lost the most height, almost 65% since the year began.

The second airline that most analysts recommend buying “passage” is Air canada. 81.3% of the experts who monitor its trajectory opt to buy shares of a company that has lost 62% of its value on the Toronto Stock Exchange in this bearish 2020. Of the 16 analysts who make a recommendation for their shares, 13 opt for the sale and the remaining three to keep.

Two ‘low cost’ on the podium

In other words, nobody recommends selling shares of the North American, but quite the opposite. Up to C $ 31 per share at its current consensus target price, according to Refinitiv, the margin for the comeback is slightly above 70%.

Analyst’s Favorite List it is completed with two ‘low cost’ that were born as such. The fact that its financial, productive and organizational structure was conceived from the start to save costs and maximize margins as much as possible now plays in favor of the Hungarian WizzAir and the Irish Ryanair. It so happens that both are listed on the London Stock Exchange, one in pence and the other in euros.

Between the two, the Hungarian gets looser support from analysts. None of the 19 that follow its evolution advises to sell their shares, while 15 encourage to buy them. 78.9% in relative numbers. Of the 22 that issue advice on Ryanair, there are two that incite to undo positions (9.1%) compared to 16 who recommend increasing them (72.7%).

When it comes to its bull run, WizzAir wins too. The panel of experts that Refinitiv monitors gives the airline a target price of 36,495 pence, representing a margin of 39.5% for the comeback since its current listing. In the Irish, the 12.54 euros per title of consensus translate into a court of 35.8%.

The Nordic ones do not take off

Only two other companies achieve a majority of purchase recommendations. They are the Americans Delta Airlines (61%) and United Airlines (fifty%). Their respective potential bulls reach 65% and 86% on the New York Stock Exchange, up to $ 35.8 and $ 44.86, respectively. In addition, none of the panel’s experts advises the sale of their titles.

Very different is the panorama of the Nordic Finnair. Not one of the experts who follows their numbers advises buying their shares. Instead, 60% choose to maintain and the remaining 40% incite sales. Furthermore, the 3.42 euros that they set as the consensus target price represent a downward potential of 3.8% for a company that has already lost 40% on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Despite the progress towards its rescue and the restructuring operations it has already carried out, the German Lufthansa is the most suitable for sale. The collapse of 52% that accumulates in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange does not seem like much to analysts, who 67% advise undoing positions and propose an additional downward path of 12% for their shares, up to 6.97 euros per share.

The situation does not improve much in Norwegianwhere the extensive capital restructuring that just approved to dodge bankruptcy translates into a 30% bearish potential after falling 86% on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Not a single analyst advises buying your shares no matter how attractive their prices seem.

Without Turkish passion

The experts’ recommendations are also not particularly favorable to Turkish airlines. Despite the fact that Turkey has managed to stay relatively out of the focus of the epidemic and that its operations are even more global than that of many of its European rivals, gets the same number of purchase recommendations as to keep, 46.2% of them.

Its bullish potential reaches 14.94 Turkish lira, about 42% from its current price on the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

