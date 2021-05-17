Four agents of the Municipal Police of Pamplona injured in altercations when going to several bottles

Four agents of the Municipal Police of Pamplona have been injured this saturday night in altercations that occurred when they went to several large bottles that were taking place in the streets of the city.

The agents mobilized after several citizen notices for annoyances on public roads to several bottles in Gazolaz Square, in Sarriguen Council Street, in Yamaguchi Park and in Lovers Park. Upon arrival they were greeted with the launching of bottles and other objects and with the burning of containers, in addition to crossing several of them on public roads.

Two people have been arrested and four Municipal Police officers have result injured, the police force has informed in a statement.

This Saturday, it has also been reported to five hospitality establishments for various breaches.

This weekend, marked by the end of the state of alarm restrictions, has been especially intense for patrols of the Municipal Police of Pamplona.

Friday night they attended 42 incidents, most of them due to non-compliance with the health standard. Five hospitality establishments were denounced, two of them for breach of schedule, and two parties were intervened in flats.

Of the 42 interventions, 11 were for annoyances and noise in the public highway to the neighbors and three for bottles. In one of them, in Yamaguchi Park, two people were arrested for serious threats towards the police.