Four actions that are the great bet of analysts in the Ibex 35

These values ​​have been, for a few months, the most recommended by analysts who follow the day-to-day running of companies on the stock market. On a positive note, and also as has been the case for some time, no IBEX 35 company has a sell recommendation. 16 companies have a purchase council and 19 with a ‘hold’ recommendation.

ArcelorMittal, Acerinox, ACS and Cellnex, the four big bets of analysts in the Ibex 35

The companies with the highest percentage of purchase are ArcelorMittal, Acerinox, ACS, Cellnex, Grifols A, Endesa and Almirall, according to Reuters. All of them are a purchase recommendation at this time with a percentage of 70% of the total advice issued. ArcelorMittal has a purchase council of more than 88%, since out of 17 valuations issued 15 are purchase, while in the case of Acerinox the percentage reaches 84%, having 16 purchase recommendations out of 19 issued.

ACS has a purchase recommendation percentage of 81.25%, Cellnex Telecom of 78.26%, Grifols and Endesa of 75%, Almirall of 70%, Merlin Properties of 68.75% and Indra of 68.4%. After these securities, IAG, Banco Santander, Caixabank, Mapfre, Iberdrola, Repsol and BBVA also have an acquisition board.

In these companies the confluence between analysts and investors does not always have to occur, since there are companies on this list that are revalued strongly, such as ArcelorMittal that scores 29.21% on the Ibex 35 or Acerinox 26.25% this 2021, but there are also values ​​that yield like Cellnex that falls 8.10% during this year.

All this at a time when the Spanish selective “is stabilizing at a step of the annual maximum situated at 8,740 points and the structure of increasing significant maximums / minimums built in recent months does not suffer any damage. The stagnation also does not affect the bullish bottom that most of the titles that are part of the index present ”, assesses Luis Francisco Ruiz, director of analysis of Investment Strategies.

April, the least negative month of the year

The month of April is usually, statistically, the least negative of the year for the Ibex 35. According to Reuters data, for the last 29 years, in 20 the fourth month of the year has closed in positive (with an average return of more than 4 , 3%) while in the remaining 9 profitability has been negative (with a penalty in the selective of -3.3% on average). So far this year the national index has risen by 5.63%, while in the month it is down by -0.60%.

Among the securities that make up the Ibex 35, 23 securities have positive potential over current prices and, of these, eleven have a target that would make them rise at a double-digit rate in the next twelve months. Cellnex, Grifols and Solaria are the securities that have the most potential over current prices, although some of them, such as Solaria and Grifols, are among the securities that have fallen the most since the beginning of the year.