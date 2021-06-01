‘Four a day’ publishes the first photograph of King Felipe VI receiving the Covid vaccine

King Felipe VI received the Covid-19 vaccine this Saturday at the WiZink Center in Madrid. This was reported this Sunday by the Royal House, that did not release any photographs from the moment the monarch received the serum. In fact, the first exclusive image was published this Tuesday by Cuatro a día.

The 53-year-old head of state was immunized in one of the massive vaccination centers installed in the capital, unlike his mother, Queen Sofia, 82, who was injected with both doses in the outpatient clinic in the Fuencarral-El Pardo district, the closest to Zarzuela.

The photograph that the Mediaset space has shown to the audience was taken about 8:00 p.m. Saturday, May 29. In it, Felipe VI appears inside the WiZink Center, on his back, sitting in one of the waiting rooms, wearing a blue shirt, jeans and a mask.

Next to the monarch is the Deputy Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, with whom he chatted with a toilet and another man.

“These are the moments after receiving the vaccine. I do not dare to assure the vaccine that was given, but I can say that that day, at the WiZink Center, he was only vaccinated with the Janssen single-dose vaccine, “said the presenter, Joaquín Prat, about the type of vaccine that it would have been supplied.

The journalist has also explained that the monarch “He arrived as one more citizen, at the wheel of his car and with a very discreet security device “.