Four 125 and scent GP. Barricade to reason

Now is the time to choose a 125 . Maybe your first motorcycle. You talk with your parents, with your partner, you remember their words while you stare at the traffic light to go out first when it is green with your car. You ask your parents for a power filter for the car for your birthday, your friends give you tickets to go to Jerez. Your mind tells you to buy a scooter, it will be well seen, it will be more useful, it has a hole for the helmet! but your soul is from GP, what a mess right ?. So while you think you turn on the radio. “I want to be faster than them, spoil everything day after day and after a while knowing how to get home before the sun tells me it is daytime. I have time to grow “

As if you had suffered a divine revelation, you enter this article to see the three 125 bikes with the most scent of the Grand Prix.

Mitt 125 GP 2021 Special Edition

This Mitt comes with a very cool decoration. Reminiscent of the past And it is that Rothmans, was a kind of Red Bull in the 80s and everything that had a motor flavor, there they were sponsoring the Honda team (yes, it was not always Repsol-Honda), with real piloting monsters like Doohan or Gadner .

The price plays in his favor, 3192 euros that make it a great alternative. His appearance is only as good as his opponents for your decision. It has a Grand Prix digital painting. It seems to be the most comfortable and rational, the seat is wider for you and the package. You have almost 13 hp, although it is not the most powerful of the 125, the one with the most, two more, and that means that in front of the clock, it will be a matter of hands.

We remember that Mitt is a Spanish brand and that it has enough ingredients to have a great time on a day-to-day basis. If you do not want to go with advertising of the most famous tobacco of the 80, you have more normal decorations.

Aprilia RS 125 GP

The bogeyman of the category, which we already told you about a few weeks ago in this article. It has lines reminiscent of its RSV sisters. This single cylinder yields 15 hp, which you will be the reference to beat to get to the first corner, but it also has a delicious and unknown cycle part until now for models oriented to the A1 license. Its double-beam chassis will give you an extra sportiness and rigidity, its brakes are one of the largest in the category, 300mm, it has ABS and you can buy it with a semi-automatic transmission, competition type, in which you will not have to use the clutch and lose a few thousandth of a second in such a vain operation.

The price is 5449, higher than the Mitt, but this Aprilia may bring you closer to the climax of the Grand Prix. The Noale brand has not spared part cycle or technology in this 125 to make it a reference in the category.

Yamaha YZF R 125

Identical power to the Aprilia, it has variable valve timing that gives you extra torque. She is a worthy heir to the Yamaha R’s in the war colors of the fretboard brand. Yamaha for its little ones has almost always relied on its typical Deltabox type chassis, which by the way, is a Spanish invention by JJ Cobas, but we’ll talk about this. With a fairing similar to the R1, slipper clutch for those competition reductions, this Yamaha will assure you strong emotions in 125 format. Its price is 4999 euros. 500 euros less than the Aprilia, although remember that the Aprilia is the version with semi-automatic transmission.

The Mitt is the most rational option, the Aprilia the most GP, the Yamaha just behind the Aprilia and the Suzuki the most urban.

Suzuki GSX S125

We have entered the Suzuki page and the R is not available, which is the same as this but fairing. We like it because it uses the colors of the Japanese brand in competition. Stick with triton blue metallic. Also now they are not 4340 euros, but you can find it at 3699 euros.

It belongs to the 15 hp club, and for price and performance, it is a middle point between the Mitt and the more radical Yamaha and Aprilia. This Suzuki also has a higher handlebar, so, although you will not be able to take advantage of the more aerodynamic positions on the straight, you will be more comfortable in other situations. A more racing Z version is expected. ABS, multifunction LCD screen, Led lighting and it is as low seat as the Mitt.

There are a few more, but any of these 125 will make you juice up your A1 card. Any of these 125 will be a barricade against the rationalYou will have time to grow, in the meantime let’s play at feeling like a motorcycle racer. Our opinion to help you choose? Depending on your budget, the one you are going to see and the most you like visually.