Earlier this week, some media reported that musician Adam Schlesinger –Co-founder and bassist of the band Fountains of Wayne– was in a New York hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately hours after this news was known, The music world learned that the musician died on April 1 at the age of 52 from the coronavirus.

The news of the death of the American musician was confirmed by Adam’s own lawyer, Josh Grier for the New York Times. It was Grier himself who said that Schlesinger was “very ill and sedated” and breathing with the help of a ventilator. “The doctors are doing everything they can think of and are cautiously optimistic,” was the last thing Josh reported about the health of his client and friend.

Who Was Adam Schelsinger?

Schlesinger was born in New York City and grew up in Montclair, New Jersey. In 1991, he formed the indie pop band Ivy after responding to an ad released by Andy Chase.. With this group he released six studio albums between 1995 and 2011, and they appeared on movie soundtracks like There’s Something About Mary, Me, Myself & Irene and Shallow Hal.

The band remained active to this day, even after Schlesinger teamed up with vocalist and guitarist Chris Collingwood in 1996 to found Fountains of Wayne, which had much more commercial success. Perhaps many will remember Adam Schlesinger for having played with this group with which He achieved fame thanks to songs like “Stacy’s Mom”, “Hey Julie”, “Sink To The Bottom” or “Hackensack”.

In addition to being known for his work with those bands, Adam Schelsinger also entered into other types of projects such as making the movie soundtrack. The musician’s best-known work in the seventh art came from Tom Hanks, who called him in 1996 to create the original music for the film That Thing You Do !, getting big nominations awards like the Oscars or Golden Globes.

His work can be heard in some important movies like Music and Lyrics by Hugh Grant (for whom he composed the song Way Back Into Love) as well as other films like Robots, Josie and the Pussycats, Scary Movie, Art School Confidential, Insomnia and more. Another of Adam’s accomplishments was when was nominated in 2008 with David Javerbum for the prestigious Tony for Best Original Soundtrack for his contribution to the musical tracks Cry-baby.