The movement in cemeteries does not correspond to the picture being painted as a consequence of the epidemic caused by the new coronavirus. Maintaining the current scenario of progression of infection and mortality, there is no indication that there will be a lack of a place to bury Covid-19’s fatal victims, resulting in a sector collapse. The reason is that the number of deaths from the disease becomes almost irrelevant when considering the average deaths. The Association of Private Cemeteries and Crematoriums of Brazil (Acembra) and the Union of Cemeteries and Crematoriums of Brazil (Sincep) have the same assessment.

The calculation of the Association of Manufacturers and Suppliers of Funeral Articles (AFFAF) is that about 100 thousand people per month die in Brazil, around 3 thousand to 4 thousand deaths per day. In just over 40 days of the pandemic, the data released show that deaths by Covid-19 slightly exceed the 4,200 cases in the country. The capital of São Paulo, the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, has 90 thousand funerals per year, an average of 7.5 thousand per month. Deaths from the disease in the city amount to more than 2,600 across the state, so far.

The fact that the city of São Paulo is concentrating all the burials of deceased with suspicion of Covid-19 in the Vila Formosa Cemetery, on the east side of the city, may give the wrong impression. There were already 40 burials a day on average. Now there are 60 a day, precisely because there was a concentration of burials in this necropolis. Therefore, large pits are being opened at the site.

In Suzano, the city where the Colina dos Ipês cemetery is located, 87 people were buried in April. A number close to the average recorded last year, which was 84 burials per month. The number fluctuates, especially in the less hot months. In June and July 2019 there were 110 and 108 burials, respectively. In October, it dropped to 69.

However, all cases are entering the cemetery as Covid-19 suspects. Of the total funerals held in April, 60 were in this condition. In the death certificate of a man who killed himself, the cause of death was suspected by Covid-19. There are several reports of similar cases, one of which accounts for a man who died of a heart attack, but the cause of death indicated was also Covid-19’s suspicion.

There are, however, two possible difficulties pointed out by the sector. There may be an insufficient number of cold rooms, where the bodies are deposited until release to the funeral home. For Acembra, there are many crematoriums, where there is a large number of such equipment, ready to work, just waiting for the completion of bureaucratic procedures. Another possibility is lacking teams and cars to perform the funeral. However, the city of São Paulo, in a decree published on Saturday, April 25, authorizes cemeteries in other cities, which are accredited by the city of São Paulo, to perform this type of service.

In the same decree, the city hall authorizes that, in the case of deaths due to natural causes, all doctors registered with the Federal Council of Medicine allocated to government agencies (SAMU, Military Police, Fire Department and Armed Forces) can issue a death certificate . This measure should speed up the legal procedure for the burial of this type of case, making space for the fatal cases of Covid-19 more quickly.

For all these reasons, it is possible to say that the horror canvas being painted has nothing to do with reality. What can, however, contribute to this feeling is the performance of burials preceded by quick funerals, with a reduced number of family members present, maximum 10 and without the possibility of relay, closed coffin and employees wearing protective equipment.

Despite being a situation that makes grieving difficult, it takes into account the protection of family members and those involved in a burial and follows international protocols to prevent possible infection by the new coronavirus. After all, it is not yet known whether the risk of infection continues after death, explains João Lopes de Oliveira, founding partner of Colina dos Ipês cemetery.

