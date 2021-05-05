Founders of BioNTech of coronavirus vaccine estimate possible end of pandemic by mid-2022



Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccination center in the capital of Tunisia.

Photo: FETHI BELAID / AFP / Getty Images

The founders of BioNTech, the German company that together with Pfizer developed one of the first coronavirus vaccines, they estimated that the world will continue to suffer from the pandemic at least until mid-2022 as new waves of infection have emerged in countries with limited access to immunization doses.

The expressions of the executives of the biotechnology company were given this Tuesday in the middle of the celebration of the “CEO Council Summit” of The Wall Street Journal.

CEO Uğur Şahin warned that the coronavirus will continue to spread unless more steps are taken to push and expand vaccination in countries like India. that this Tuesday became number two in the world with a record of 20 million infections.

USA continues to lead in contagion

The United States remains the number one country in COVID-19 infections with more than 32 million.

“We need to make sure we really achieve high vaccination rates worldwide. Otherwise, no one is going to be sure, “said Şahin, who incidentally added that the pandemic will officially end when the whole world reaches herd immunity.

“By mid-2022, even densely populated regions like India will achieve high levels of vaccination and herd immunity,” added Şahin, who founded BioNTech with his wife, Özlem Türeci.

The executive hopes that in the next year with the increase in industrial spaces and manufacturing of vaccination material, the previous goal will be achieved, which refers to when many people are immune to a contagious disease as a result mainly of the vaccination processes against the disease. .

Concern about new strains of the coronavirus

Precisely, this Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) The US warned that prevention measures are still “essential” to control the spread of COVID-19, despite the growing number of vaccinations.

“The models projected a sharp decline in cases by July 2021 and even faster if there are more people vaccinated,” Walensky was quoted as saying by the EFE agency.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, indicated in a press conference today that the faster the US vaccinates its population, the sooner normality will return. However, he warned that the variants of the coronavirus remain a challenge in the battle against infections that could cause new increases in cases.

“Although we are seeing progress in terms of a decrease in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the variants are a wild card that could reverse the progress we have made and could cause us to regress,” said the official.

The United States is the country most affected by the pandemic with more than 32.5 million infections and more than 578,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.