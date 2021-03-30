Founder of La Original band El Limón loses his life | Instagram

Don Salvador Lizárraga, who is recognized for being the founder of La Original band El Limón Unfortunately he has lost his life At 88 years of age, this is how regional music is in mourning today.

It is worth mentioning that Don Salvador Lizárraga, who was 88 years old, remained in bed coping with diseases and several strokes that he suffered since 2015.

Don Salvador Lizárraga, the leader and founder of La Original banda El Limón, has lost his life today, Monday March 29, 2021, as they made it known through a publication on the famous Facebook social network the office group press.

It may interest you: Will it be Danna Paola, Alicia Machado in Luis Miguel: The Series?

Don Salvador Lizárraga had 88 years old and in recent years he remained in bed, since he suffered from various health problems and his family was always attentive to his care.

In fact, in an interview that circulates on the YouTube platform and in 2015 Carlos and Salvador, don Salvador’s grandchildren, mention that he was delicate in health and recovering from three strokes that had occurred to that date.

He is in bed, the reality is that we have him alive and that counts a lot for us, I don’t see any signs that he is suffering, now with the third stroke it did affect him a bit, “says Carlos.

According to information in his biography, Don Salvador was born on November 9, 1932 in Siqueros, Sinaloa and from a very young age he showed his great passion for music and wanted to dedicate himself to it, also his friends affectionately called him “El Güero”.

Although his father did not want him to dedicate himself to music to help him in the fields, he decided to do so and it was his father himself who gave him his first clarinet, which he called “El 13 Llaves”.

However, he had several jobs before becoming a musician, including a shoemaker, and he also ran a seafood stand.

It may interest you: I do not regret it: Luis Miguel’s father, Luis Rey, recorded audio

It is worth mentioning that Don Salvador was 32 years old when in 1965 he founded the band El Limón and years later he would adopt the name of La Original banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga.

That is how he wanted to follow the steps in music and after having as an example other musicians such as Don Cruz Lizárraga and Ramón López Alvarado.

Then towards the end of the 80s Don Salvador decided that his group would be one of the first to have sound equipment for presentations and included a first vocalist, Julio Preciado, later others such as Jorge Cordero and José Ángel Ledesma “El Coyote” would follow.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

On the other hand, La Original band El Limón has been active in the show since then and has managed to appear as one of the best in Mexico, the United States and other countries.

As we mentioned earlier, through its official accounts, the musical group reported the sensitive fall3c1m13nto.

With great sadness and deep pain, today the family of La Original Banda El Limón have great sorrow in our hearts for the fall of our leader Don Salvador Lizárraga, “the statement said.

It may interest you: Karol G ventures into new musical fusions

By the same means, the group described Salvador Lizárraga as a man who fought against all adversities and who never gave up.