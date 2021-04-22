Founder of Cardano (ADA) responds vigorously to accusations of scam

Cardano (ADA) founder and leader Charles Hoskinson responded to criticism of the project during a podcast. One of the channel’s presenters even claimed that the cryptocurrency network would be a scam.

Charles Hoskinson used his personal account on Twitter to counter criticism from David Hoffman, one of the owners of the Bankless channel, which produces videos and podcasts related to the crypto space.

The Cardano creator said it is not the first time that a “digital influencer” has used his platform to make allegedly unsubstantiated allegations about the project.

According to him, Attitudes like this keep investors away not only from the ADA platform, but from the entire cryptocurrency market.

“Every day, many of these Podcasters get comfortable calling Cardano a” cheeky scam. ” It’s one thing to say you’re skeptical. Another is to call us criminals. This is the world of cryptocurrencies in 2021. Have you discovered why so many people want nothing to do with it?

Criticisms of Cardano

During the podcast, Hoffman began making comparisons between the Cardano and Ethereum (ETH) networks, saying that the latter would be much better for being widely accepted in various projects, especially those in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT.

He even commented on the latest network update, which is aimed at solving congestion issues and high transaction fees.

In Bitcoin and most cryptocurrencies, users must pay a nominal fee to transact. Namely, Hoffman said he was very skeptical of Cardano, saying it has no smart contracts, apps, or business assets.

Cardano up

Finally, he even accused the project of being a “flagrant fraud”. However, it is worth remembering that the Cardano Foundation had already announced that support for smart contracts would be available at the end of April this year.

The network also recently launched a registration tool for native tokens, in addition to announcing its own stablecoin. In the United States, the ADA token has also been accepted in retirement plans.

With recent updates and promises, Cardano is trying to become viable as a possible replacement for Ethereum, which has recently been rivaling Binance Smart Chain.

