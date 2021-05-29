Founder of Black Lives Matter leaves the organization

15 minutes. The founder of the anti-racism movement Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, announced Thursday that she is stepping down as executive director of the organization.

According to the activist, neither the right-wing “smear campaign” nor the “accusations” about her assets influenced her decision.

Cullors, who ran Black Lives Matter for nearly six years, said he is retiring to be able to focus on other personal projects. These include the release of his second book and a television deal with Warner Bros.

Black Lives Matter founder’s resignation comes amid controversy over Cullors’ estate. Even so, the activist pointed out that her resignation was something that had been planned for more than a year and that it had nothing to do with the recent attacks.

In February BLM revealed that it raised more than $ 90 million during 2020 and ended the year with a balance of more than $ 60 million after donating part of its assets to African-American organizations and relatives of victims of police brutality.

However, last month the New York Post reported that Cullors bought a $ 1.4 million home near Malibu. He also noted that the activist owned three other houses.

After publishing this story, social networks such as Facebook and Twitter they began to censor those who disseminated it. This angered both conservative critics and African-American activists, who called for an investigation into whether Cullors used the funds for personal use.