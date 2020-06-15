In the midst of a genuine financial crisis within the company, he inherited it from his 31-year-old grandson

Japan.- Shintaro Tsuji, founder of the Japanese company Sanrio, responsible for creating Hello Kitty, announced last Friday that he will resign as executive director, this at 92 years of age.

After 6 decades of history, it is the first time that there has been a change of leadership in the company.

The Japanese businessman announced that he will hand over the executive management of the company to his grandson Tomokuni Tsui, who is 31 years old.

The famous mouthless kitten has influenced several generations since it was created just under 50 years ago on the Island of Japan.

During its history, Hello Kitty It has earned its place in popular culture due to its inclusion in all kinds of products, from clothing, toys, stationery, makeup and so on.

Despite the fact that the brand was originally devised with the aim of appealing to children, over the decades, more and more adults like to consume the products of Hello Kitty.

How did it come about Hello Kitty?

Originally, Shintaro Tsuji He founded a gift company during the 1960s, later on November 1, 1974, designer Yuko Shimizu created the iconic kitten.

Despite the Kawaii aspect of the humanoid cat, the true nationality with which they conceived it was British, this due to the fact that in the 70’s, the way of life of the United Kingdom was fashionable in Japan.

Inherit a company in crisis

According to information from the ., the company Sanrio has gone from bad to worse in recent years, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the company has registered a 95% drop in net sales.

Everything seems to indicate that the businessman, Tomokuni Tsuji He has a lot of work to do to save the mythical company.