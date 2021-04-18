Founder “Oath Keepers” accepts first plea deal

A man linked to the far-right group “Oath Keepers”, who was arrested for participating in the January 6 riots in the United States Capitol, has accepted a plea deal and will be cooperating with federal authorities in the case, becoming the first defendant to agree to these conditions in the investigation into this violent event.

Miami World / Telemundo 51

John Schaffer, 53, Indiana resident and member of a “heavy metal” band.

He said Friday that he would plead guilty to illegally entering Congress with a dangerous weapon and obstructing an official process.

The man has been in custody after surrendering to the FBI on January 18.

During the assault on the federal building, Schaffer had been photographed wearing a cap that read

Oath Keepers Lifetime Member.

Schaffer also faced charges for allegedly carrying bear spray and attacking police during the riots.

Entrance to the Capitol

“The defendant in this case admits to having forced his entry into the US Capitol on January 6 for the explicit purpose of stopping or delaying a congressional procedure essential to our democratic process.

These actions are dishonorable and unacceptable, ”said Assistant FBI Director Paul M. Abbate in a statement.

Under the plea deal, Schaffer acknowledged being a founding member of the paramilitary group.

“Oath Keepers” and having been part of the mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the legislative headquarters in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the victory of Joe Biden in the presidential elections in November. During the violent invasion.

Legislators had to be evacuated and taken to safe places.

While the Capitol Police and other security elements were overwhelmed by the protesters.

After pleading guilty, the man will wait for his trial outside of jail.

More than 400 individuals face legal process for participating in the chaotic takeover of the Capitol, according to NBC News.

This Friday is exactly 100 days since the taking.

Paramilitary and white supremacist groups such as Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

They played a major role in the assault on the Capitol, according to prosecutors, who have claimed the attack in Washington was planned.

Their internal communications and other evidence that has emerged in court reveals that authorities argue that small cells mixed with the mob launched an organized military attack at the heart of American democracy.