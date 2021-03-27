Foundation, the science fiction series based on the work of Isaac Asimov that will arrive on Apple TV + – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Foundation is one of the most anticipated series of recent times; Since its official presentation during WWDC last year, Apple continues to work on a production that aims to adapt Isaac Asimov’s work The Foundation Series through a science fiction universe as ambitious as it is vast and in which robots form part of our society in a completely integral way and humanity explores the universe in search of new homes for its survival. For now, Foundation does not have a release date (its production has also been affected by COVID), although from Apple they hope to premiere its first season this 2021.

FIRST SEASON PLANNED FOR 2021

The Foundation’s official synopsis at the moment is quite brief: “Based on the fascinating work of Isaac Asimov, Foundation revolves around a group of exiles in the fall of the Galactic Empire and their quest to save humanity and rebuild civilization. Discover it in 2021, only on Apple TV ”. The series has a cast headed by Jared Harris (The Crown, Chernobyl), who will play Hari Seldon, along with other names such as Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann or Cassian Bilton, among others.

The series is produced by Skydance Television (Altered Carbon or Jack Ryan) under the script of David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman. According to Apple, the Foundation is expected to cover mainly the third cycle of Asimov’s original work through 80 episodes and the first season of which will consist of 10 chapters.

As we say, Apple hopes to be able to premiere this year 2021 the first season of Foundation through its own Apple TV platform, although at the moment there is no specific date due to the interruption of its production due to the global pandemic of the coronavirus.

Source: As Mexico