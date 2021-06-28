Foundation based on the work of Isaac Asimov premieres trailer

Based on the novel Foundation by Isaac Asimov, we can already see the new trailer for this shocking science fiction series.

Apple TV + has shared the trailer of Foundation, the adaptation of the science fiction trilogy of the mythical Isaac asimov. They have also revealed the launch date of the series confirming that it will debut on September 24, 2021. The show stars Lee Pace (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy) and Jared harris (The Expanse, Chernobyl) and takes place in a future where humanity has built a galactic empire. But one person (Harris) prophesies the fall of the empire, and the emperor (Pace) seeks to silence him. The show’s executive producers are David S. Goyer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, and Robyn Asimov.

Here is the trailer for Foundation:

What do you think? Leave us your comments below. It really looks awesome and they have used some great special effects.

Official synopsis:

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation stars a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. The cast includes Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Demerzel, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn and Alfred. Enoch as Raych. Directed by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, the series is produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross also serving as executive producers. “

Isaac asimov published for the first time Foundation as eight stories in Astounding Magazine from 1942 to 1950. Then he reworked them in a trilogy that were published in 1951, 1952 and 1953. In 1982 he published Foundation’s Edge and the sequel arrived in 1986. So it is a very complex work and we will have to wait to know if Apple TV + it can encompass this whole grand universe.