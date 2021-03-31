Found in Argentina a new species of carnivorous dinosaur

A scientific team has discovered a new species of carnivorous dinosaur, baptized as Llukalkan aliocranianus, that lived in Patagonia, in present-day Argentina, according to a study published this Tuesday in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.

80 million years ago, the tyrannosaur dominated in the northern hemisphere, while Llukalkan aliocranianus, a carnivorous abelisaurid, was one of the main predators in Patagonia.

The name that scientists have given to the animal whose fossil remains were found in western Argentina comes from the Mapuche term Llukalkan, which means “the one who causes fear”, and from the Latin alio Ukraineus, which is “different skull”.

“This discovery is particularly important because it indicates that the diversity and abundance of abelisaurids was notable not only in Patagonia, but also in more areas during the decline of the dinosaurs, “said paleontologist Federico Gianechini, a paleontologist at the National University of San Luis, in Argentina.

Ready to hunt

The animal, which belongs to one of the 10 so far known species of abelisaurids, lived in the late Cretaceous and, according to the researchers, measured up to five meters in length, was endowed with an extremely powerful jaw, very sharp teeth, huge hooves and a very sensitive nose.

The fossil remains found include a very well preserved cranial vault which indicates that Llukalkan’s skull had thick bones that formed protrusions on the head similar to those of some present-day reptiles such as the Gila monster and certain iguanas.

The shape of his skull indicates that he also possessed a sense of hearing better than most of the known abelisaurids and similar to that of current crocodiles.

Similar to the tyrannosaurus rex

The study points out that this reptile inhabited the same area in the same period of time as another species of abelisaurid furelisauria (rigid spine lizard), the Viavenator exxoni.

Fossil remains of Llukalkan and Viavenator were found about 700 meters from each other in the Bajo de la Carpa formation, near the famous archaeological site of Invernada, in Argentina.

Abelisaurids make up a surprising family of theropod dinosaurs, living mainly in Patagonia and other areas of southern Gondwana, the continental mass that formed what is now Africa, India, Antarctica, Australia and South America.

So far fossil remains of 10 species of this fearsome predator in Patagonia. While they all looked like the tyrannosaurus rex in general terms, with small arms, they had short, deep skulls with ridges, protrusions, and horns.

These animals walked standing upright on its hind legs with huge hooves, and used their sharp teeth to tear their prey to pieces, according to the study.