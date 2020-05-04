This week the blue mark of WWE SmackDown, as previous weeks onwards, it offers again a recorded program, in which Many doubts regarding the fight for the briefcase would be resolved for everyone. The rivalries are on the surface, so we would have very good matches.

Corbin unleashes his will on WWE SmackDown

Daniel Bryan is a charismatic person, we all know him inside and outside the ring. He was sorry as for his problems against Nakamura and Cesaro, his partner and coach will be out of the equation for combat. As a good fighter, he asked for responsibilities for Corbin.

The match was on track for Bryan. The two are going to face each other for an opportunity they have already had in the past. When everyone was decanted for Bryan, Corbin’s minions appeared, who came to his aid so that he did not obtain another defeat in his career. Bryan ended up on the floor, thrown against the stairs that lead to his combat.

Sheamus awaits return

Another week. The dominator of the brand, launched a new notice to Hardy. It has been announced in some short programs, the truth that Jeff’s career is legendary. Therefore, his return is expected with open arms. It seems that he already has his first rival without having said anything, nor stepped on the ring.

Wyatt tells a story on WWE SmackDown

The title rivalry is what it seems. With many more surreal images, which we could see as normal before a combat in which it seems that they are playing a toy, more than a belt. Braun has an especially calm reign, but his first rival is not the most ideal.

Nick is money

Let’s not forget that Carmella was the first to conquer the briefcase among women. It seems that this type of combat is the one that is best prepared. Let’s not forget his important victory against Mandy that as soon as the fight began she was constantly distracted by her friend Sonya.

After losing her qualifying match, her ex-friend’s overwhelming attack could not be expected. She received several cons from Sonya that sent her directly to a medical review. Without a doubt, the personal hatred between the two is reciprocal on the part of the two. Surely this rivalry is going to be a while.

The Forgotten Sons aim for the championship

If we talk that the company has proposed New Day as the best team, then we must give enough credit to the victory of this trio. They had a serious fight for the first time and did not disappoint. They took the victory in front of the Miz and Morrison. With a dirty little move, they were able to take the victory.

Otis aims high

So much so, that he will be in combat for the opportunity of his career. His rival Ziggler had already won it once, and it was rare not to think that it could be like this again this year. But the tireless strength of one half of The Heavy Machinery led to its victory and golden opportunity.

