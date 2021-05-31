foul and fine at Roland Garros

Not all were joys for Naomi osaka on his debut in Roland Garros. After his victory against the Romanian Patricia Maria Tig by 6-4 and 7-6 (4), for the first round of the second Grand Slam of the year, the Japanese woman was sanctioned with a fine of $ 15,000 for not showing up at the press conference after the game.

In addition, the organizers of the tournament threatened to disqualify her from the contest in the face of another foul. “We advised Osaka that If you continue to decline your media obligations during the tournament, you expose yourself to other consequences related to violations of the code of conduct, “they said in a statement.

And they added: “Repeated violations lead to tougher penalties, including exclusion from the tournament, and can lead to the opening of an investigation that could lead to even more significant sanctions and a suspension from Grand Slam tournaments. “

Before starting the contest, the number 2 in the world he had already anticipated that he would not appear at press conferences and explained the reasons in their social networks: “If the instances think they can simply continue to tell us ‘go to conferences or you will get a fine’, and ignore the mental health of athletes, which are the essential element, then I’d rather laugh at it. ”

After his victory against Patricia Maria Tig, Osaka He answered some questions from the court and then, as anticipated, he did not show up for the conference.

In the statement published by the organizers, they also clarified: “After Osaka’s statements, the Roland Garros teams they asked him to review his position and try, unsuccessfully, to speak “. And they closed: “The mental health of the players in our tournaments and on the circuit is of the utmost importance to the Grand Slams. Individually and collectively, we dedicate important means for the well-being of our players. To continue improving the situation, however, we need the commitment of the players. ”

