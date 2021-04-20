Fought? Eugenio Derbez has no visits from Aislinn Derbez | Instagram

The famous Mexican actor and director Eugenio Derbez he has complained to his daughter Aislinn Derbez that she has not visited him for a while, so he hints at his followers that they may be in some kind of discussion.

The Mexican actor, Eugenio Derbez, sent some audios to his daughter Aislinn where he complains about not visiting him more often, in addition to ensuring that the 34-year-old does go home or plan family reunions but when he no this.

It was yesterday when the actress Y model Mexicana shared an audio that her father sent her through WhatsApp, where he makes a couple of comments related to events that, according to the actor, his daughter makes when he goes on a trip.

By the way, you just expect me to go on a trip to have parties, invite you to your house, go visit mine. I mean, you have to be one of: -Ale, and my dad? -, -Here goes, what did you want? -Ale, and my dad? -, -He’s already gone on a trip to work-, -Perfect, come over to the house or if you want I’ll go to the pool, let’s live together- ”, the comedian was heard saying.

Thus, Eugenio expressed feeling excluded from some of the meetings that his daughter does because he happens to hold them when he cannot attend due to work issues. and the producer concluded his audio with the phrase: “I have to m0r1r and you have to miss me.”

It is worth mentioning that to all this, the protagonist of the film A la mala responded by assuring him that she shows up every weekend at his home, since that is how she is used to and does not need him to be present to be able to go, since also visit his wife, Alessandra rosaldo, with whom he has an excellent relationship, and his sister Aitana.

Then jokingly, the model responded to her father with the following message: “Chale, I go the same as always, menso, every weekend you are there or not.”

Thus, by sharing the private conversation she had with her father with her Instagram followers, Aislinn demonstrated the good relationship that exists, not only between them, but also with all the members of the Derbez dynasty.

And it is that they coexist so much that even in 2019 they were willing to work together in a series in which they tried to show what it is like to live as a member of the family.

On a trip with the Derbez was a program that consisted of a total of 8 episodes where everyone went on vacation together.

Even in that season they were accompanied by Aislinn’s then husband, actor Mauricio Ochmann and their daughter Kailani they have together.

In fact, a few days ago, the singer Alessandra Rosaldo, published on her social networks that the premiere of the next part of the series will be on May 20 and will be available on the famous Amazon Prime Video platform and in addition to them two, All the actor’s children will participate: José Eduardo, Aislinn, Vadhir and Aitana.

In spite of everything, apparently for Eugenio Derbez four children are not enough, since he recently held a contest among TikTok users to adopt four of them with whom he is going to form a digital family.

The comedian stated that he had to choose his “Adoptiktoks children” from a total of 725 thousand “adoption” requests.

It is worth mentioning that the winners are the Mexican Olympic gymnast Mariano Razo; Emmanuel Martínez, who makes satire on the platform; Paulina Tovar, video editor, recognized for her montages and visual effects; Stephanie Leal, natural comedian and Luis Chaparro, who makes representations of everyday characters such as doctors, fans, taqueros, among others.