The star of the program “Total Bellas” and her future husband Artem Chigvintsev live together in Los Angeles. They both love to show their house on their Instagram account. Magazines like Life & Style and Hello! Magazine They have shared photos of their house with a renovated kitchen and a much larger area dedicated to exercise for the protagonist of “Dancing with the stars”.

It was Bella’s idea to move in with Chigvintsev. “In principle, I had to do a show in New Zealand when my rental agreement was terminated. In the end I couldn’t do the show but I had to leave my house, so I said, “Hey, can I live with you?” He told Life & Style in October 2019.

Chigvintsev loves taking photos and videos from the kitchen

One of the most popular places to take photos is the kitchen, a totally new space that has gained a lot of space.

“I found this tremendous company @busterandpunch and quickly fell in love with their products,” Chigvintsev said in an Instagram comment in April 2019. On his Instagram account we can also find many videos of him cooking or preparing cockails.

Chigvintsev also loves to use the kitchen as a gym. In fact, before the pandemic he was already exercising regularly at home.

Your living room has a beautiful accessory and a white fur rug

In a very romantic message, Chigvintsev shared a video of him dancing with Bella in her living room. The couple met in 2017 on the show “Dancing With the Stars,” when Bella was still with WWE star John Cena. Although they were quickly expelled from the program, the couple continues to dance.

“Old Hollywood movies are my favorites for many reasons: the music, the dance, the atmosphere. I would love to relive that time with you, my heart, ”he wrote in September 2019.

For her part, Bella shared a photograph of the same living room in February. “There is nothing like a single cup of coffee in the morning. Good morning! ”She wrote.

Chigvintsev proposed to Bella in a Paris castle in November for her birthday, as shown in a recent episode of “Total Bellas”. Artem has taught me that love has no rules. It doesn’t really have them. “ Bella said in a podcast about the Russian dancer, she explained to E! On-line. “It is very beautiful when that happens, because the only thing you can do is love.”

The couple is expecting their first baby in early August. There is no date set for your wedding yet.