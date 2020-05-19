Leaning on the supermarket basket and waiting in line to pay, like everyone. Dressed in underwear and with a mask. In these stormy times of coronavirus it would be the stamp of another citizen if it were not for something: the man photographed is Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the President of Portugal.

The image was taken this weekend in a supermarket in Cascais, a villa located in Lisbon. A de Sousa is seen keeping safety distances and complying with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO): wearing a mask to avoid infections.

Without a security team, without assistants, without privileges: one more Portuguese who is going to run an errand and comply with the health instructions. He doesn’t have dozens of bodyguards paid by taxpayers, nor is he followed by half a dozen institutional photographers or flattering institutional communicators.

De Sousa has been everything in Portugal: lawyer, university professor, academic, constituent, co-founder of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) of which he was president between 1996 and 1999, minister, associative leader, journalist, director of the weekly Expresso and political analyst in the main Portuguese radios and televisions for half a century.

Although if the Professor is proud of anything, as he was baptized during his long period of radio and television commentator, it is to have arrived at the head of state without the support of any party, he paying the campaign, for his own career, merits and his great popularity, since there was no one who did not know him from north to south of Portugal when he appeared in office.

Although there is something more: in truth, Sousa is like that. Lead a simple life, without the paraphernalia of power. That is his style. He walks alone on the street, takes selfies with citizens and has permanent contact with them. He does not fear or pretend to communicate with them through social networks.

