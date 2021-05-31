[FOTO] The love of Rafa Soriano and Raquel Becker

Telemundo Rafael Soriano is once again part of Team Contendientes.

At this point, it’s no secret to anyone that Exatlon USA’s fifth season has been packed with any number of complex situations. Long lines of injured athletes, breaches of contracts that caused sanctions and abrupt suspensions, heart attack competitions and incredible prizes, but there is something that also happened, and it is a notorious romance between two former members of Team Contendientes, it is about Rafa Soriano and Raquel Becker, who already out of the competition live their love – and leave evidence on social networks – to the delight of their fans who have followed them since they met them at Exatlon United States.

Rafa and Raquel: The boyfriends of the fifth season

Exatlon United States fans, who do not miss anything that happens in the competition, noticed that when Rafa Soriano and Raquel Becker were still in the competition, they were very affectionate with each other, and also together at all times , which aroused the suspicion of the followers, whose questions were resolved once Keyla: The Queen of Spoilers, confirmed through Christian B, his partner, that in fact both athletes had a love relationship.

Let us remember that Keyla and Christian have become a kind of respected authority in everything related to Exatlon United States, since from the beginning they share accurate information on everything related to the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet”.

When a follower, during a question and answer session through Instagram, asked Christian about a possible romance between Rafa and Raquel, he was forceful, answering the following:

“I will only say that she celebrates like Raquel, and a similar case happened in Exatlón México with Aristeo Cázares after the departure of Caro Mendoza, most of the time she celebrated like Caro when she won a point and now that they are gone they recently made their courtship official, identical In that case, let’s hope the same happens when they are out. “

And he was not wrong. But from then until now there was pure silence from the alleged couple, that until Rafa Soriano was eliminated and shouted from the rooftops that he would return to his “motivation and reason”, which was Raquel Becker. When we saw the couple again, it was during their adorable reunion at the airport, where Raquel was waiting for Rafa, and they both merged into a tender embrace. This video Rafa was accompanied by a text that said: “I call this happiness.”

After that effusive meeting, both athletes have been seen together doing the typical of any young couple, sharing in the gym, enjoying delicious ice creams, even getting tattoos! there is no doubt that they are having a great time. Let’s see this photo that Rafa Soriano shared recently:

The tender photo was accompanied by a simple but very significant message: “Thank you for existing. R. ” Rafa wrote, to which Raquel, between the comments, replied: “Thanks for being there. R. ”, because curiously the names of both begin with R.

We hope this is the beginning of a long relationship between the two athletes, as we have seen on other occasions with such beloved names as Jacobo García and Dayleen Santana.

Congratulations!

