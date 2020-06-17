Photo Thalía shows off her glamorous mask, full of diamonds | Reform

The beautiful Thalía surprised many on social networks by showing off her glamorous face mask, surely many will want to have it.

The interpreter of Arrasando shared on her official Instagram account a photograph where she looks very beautiful, glamorous and « doc » to the current situation with a unique mouthpiece that matched her huge necklace.

The famous woman thanked her designer for the peculiar accessory, who apparently gave her more than one.

The mask is dark in color, but what draws attention is that it has bright that really make it look like a red carpet.

Designers start to mess with these accessories as they have become essential for everyday life.

Such is the case of Jennifer López, who recently was at a demonstration in the United States but not before taking care of her health, so she wore her respective mouth mask.

But Jlo was not wearing any mask, but a black color of sequins that grabbed everyone’s eyes.

Kylie Jenner, for her part, has brought out her visionary side as an entrepreneur and has already launched the first face masks with her brand.