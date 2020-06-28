Photo Thalía impacts everyone with her red mini dress | Reform

If anyone knows how to show off her beauty, that is Thalía. The beautiful interpreter stunned all her followers by sharing images clad in a spectacular red dress.

And how is it not going to look super good in the beautiful curves of the Mexican star, who abused the beats of Internet users when choosing a fairly small model with a lethal combination, red latex.

This was part of her image for her most recent collaboration, I’m Single, which was recently released.

In the publication launched four days ago, it has exceeded 300 thousand likes and the compliments for the interpreter were immediate.

Despite the quarantine and everything, the beautiful wife of Tommy Mottola does not stop producing music and content for social networks

He constantly shares fun videos on Tiktok and previews of his projects on other social networks.

Last Sunday he could not omit the Father’s Day greeting for Tommy Mottola with a beautiful image of his family.