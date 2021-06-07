[FOTO] Raquel Becker ready for her new challenge

Telemundo Raquel Becker is once again part of Team Contendientes.

There is no doubt that Raquel Becker, is a participant of Exatlon United States who, by setting foot in the Dominican Republic, during the first season, conquered the audience and her colleagues at the time in Team Contendientes. On this occasion, his good energy, impeccable sports skills and inexhaustible smile had the same effects on the fans, and even on his teammate Rafa Soriano, with whom he now has a loving relationship.

A controversial removal

The departure of Raquel from Exatlon United States was one of the most emotional, generating all kinds of reactions among the fans of the competition, who joined in a single call to ask Becker and the Exatlon production, that the girl return to the competence.

On March 21, Raquel faced Claudia Ramos in the complex strength circuit to fight for her permanence in the competition, but the night was not Becker’s and she had to leave, being one of the strongest women in Team Contendientes, who until The moment of his departure, he kept scoring points steadily.

New projects on television

But the taste for competition programs does not seem to have diminished in Raquel Becker, who shortly after leaving Exatlon United States, and while enjoying her courtship with former contender Rafa Soriano, had already enlisted another project in front of the cameras where, once again, it will be your turn to show your strength when it comes to overcoming obstacles. There’s nothing this girl can’t do!

The return to the screens of Raquel Becker will be in Mexico and through the Televisa network, in the program “Guerreros 2021”. A sports contest that since its inception has been maintained with very high audience numbers in its country, and consists of different physical and mental challenges to advance for fabulous cash prizes. Something tells us that Raquel will conquer this new adventure!

“Guerreros 2021” will premiere on July 7, where again the two teams that make up this program, “Cobras” and “Leones”, will measure forces to find out who will win the final prize. According to Raquel Becker herself, she will be part of “Cobras”, and she is ready to tackle all this challenge.

Raquel on June 7, shared the photo with the official uniform of her team “Cobras”, which generated applause and many messages of support from all her fans around the world, who wish that Becker conquers this new challenge as the best he knows how to do it.

See you tomorrow at 8pm Warriors !!! @guerrerosofmx # guerreros2021 @micanalcinco

The program can be enjoyed in Mexico through channel five on open television starting at 8pm. On pay television it can be followed on channel 105.

With everyone’s support

The messages of affection from his followers did not wait. His partner and former teammate of Team Contendientes, Rafa Soriano wrote the following: “The best in the world😍🔥”.

Others assure that this will be another achievement in Raquel’s career: “Surely you are going to be incredible, give it everything. 💪 ”they said.

Either way, from here we send the best energies to Raquel Becker on this adventure.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories