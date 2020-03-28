The pretty ex-star of the WWE, Nikki Bella He took the opportunity to show off his social networks pregnancy, which already 21 weeks of gestation with a very hot Photo that left more than one with their mouths open.

Follow us on Facebook

CM Punk the surprise that Wrestlemania is preparing?

With a photo naked and in front of the mirror, Nikki Bella surprised his followers, who soon reacted to the Instagram Stories.

Beautiful withdrew from the WWE at the beginning of 2019, at the age of 35, claiming to be “too old for this trip”.

“The journey has been very hard… really hard. So I asked myself why I am doing it… and I am not feeling well ”, he added when making the announcement.