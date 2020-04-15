Photo Kimberly Loaiza shows off her legs and another gift | Instagram

Besides being beautiful, very talented, this is Kimberly Loaiza; However, he just recently shared one of his unknown talents on social media.

It was on her official Instagram account that Kim showed off her beautiful legs dressed as a basketball player and with the ball in hand. But that was not all, Loaiza impressed all his followers with the video that accompanied the image.

In the recording of you can see the youtuber from behind throwing the ball of basketball to a basket and to the surprise of their own and strangers, the biggest cutie scored and without seeing.

It may interest you: Video Kimberly Loaiza sends a message to her ex’s girlfriend, it will be that she still loves him

A post shared by Kimberly Loaiza (@ kimberly.loaiza) on Apr 13, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. PDT

This quarantine is serving so that there is a greater closeness between the Jukilop and their followers because through social networks and applications such as Tiktok, the interaction is more frequent and brief; but it allows to know never before seen aspects of Kim and Juan.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

In Loaiza’s Tiktok account, which has already reached 10 million followers, you can see all kinds of videos, from fun, to revelations, challenges and more.

Read also: Video Kimberly Loaiza makes a tremendous scene of jealousy to Juan de Dios Pantoja

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja have indicated that they are somewhat absent from the rest of the social networks; However, they are showing constant content in this application so that their followers can enjoy more of them by staying at home.

Both have been jealous, all contortionists and quite fun in the application, we hope to see much more of the Jukilop.

.