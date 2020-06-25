Foto Chiquis Rivera throws himself onto the road to show off his rear | Instagram

With those curves anyone could collide !, the beautiful Chiquis Rivera took to the streets all to pamper her followers and show off her tremendous silhouette.

Lorenzo Méndez’s ex boasted about everything the singer is missing because he boasted his rearguard from the pavement.

Chiquis chose for this photograph a relaxed style, hip hop type, so he put on a very fitted short.

See this post on Instagram @fashionnova -I never lose. I either win, or I learn. #BossBee FashionNovaPartner A post shared by Janney ✨ (@chiquis) on Jun 19, 2020 at 5:53 PDT

As if that were not enough, the artist posed in a way that highlights her silhouette and its enormous attributes.

See this post on Instagram @fashionnova Proud Latina! Born & Raised in the the streets of LA, but 100% #MexiCANa Who feels me ???? #UnitedWeStand ✊ ✊ ✊ ✊ Glasses: @fashionnova Biker shorts: @fashionnova Snake print shirt: @fashionnova FashionNovaPartner Code: XoChiquis A post shared by Janney ✨ (@chiquis) on Jun 23, 2020 at 3:00 PDT

In addition Chiquis complemented the photography with a short video in his stories where he can be seen on location.

See this post on Instagram I was super charmed by my look this day … although they told me that it looked like part of the stuffed family ‍♀️ @tengotalentomuchotalento Tonight at 8pm !! LOS STRANGE @pepegarza @anabarbaramusic @luiscoronelmusic @donchetoalaire #Playlist #TTMT Hair: @tonywonderhandsss Makeup: @jessyykatt : @nbdysbaby_ A post shared by Janney ✨ (@chiquis) on Jun 11, 2020 at 7:35 p.m. PDT

Jenni Rivera’s daughter made it very clear that she is taking care of herself, she shared an image in which you can see what always leaves the house with her face mask in the vehicle.

Chiquis Rivera is currently distanced from Lorenzo, there are those who assure that their relationship will end in divorce.

Chiquis Rivera