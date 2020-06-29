Foto Chiquis Rivera takes off her best bikini to cure her sorrows at sea | Reform

Chiquis Rivera has left her fears behind, put on her bikini and went to throw her sorrows into the sea spending a moment of or more pleasant.

Yes, the beautiful singer shared a photograph in which she finally finds herself in one of her favorite places: the beach.

Chiquis chose a black bikini with striking green accents to enjoy some free time on the sand.

Oceano = My element, wrote the famous one next to the photograph.

Chiquis shared the image on her official Instagram account two days ago and has already exceeded 150,000 likes.

Chiquis is having a hard time in her personal life, recently she and Lorenzo Mendez they confessed a distance as a couple.

But everything got worse when the rumors of a divorce began in a way since Chiquis wrote in a message « my still husband », referring to Méndez as if very soon he will stop being one.