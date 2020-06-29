Foto Chiquis Rivera takes it all off to celebrate her wedding anniversary | Instagram

Chiquis Rivera celebrates her wedding anniversary completely alone, the interpreter of Anímate y verás did not miss the opportunity to celebrate this date despite her separation from her still husband Loranzo Méndez.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter stripped herself of all garment, She put on a wedding veil and tried to cover her chest with a bouquet of flowers.

Chiquis shared that it is a special day since the year was one of much learning, love, good and bad times.

6 • 29 • 2019: marks the day that God gave me the blessing of being a bride. #OneYear, the celebrity began with her message.

At no time does Chiquis mention Méndez or her current relationship with him; however, she reveals how special that moment was for her.

Dear God, it has been a year of ups and downs. Some happy moments and others not so much. But regardless of the facts, obstacles and setbacks, I still thank you for giving me the blessing to experience it all. Today, a year later, I am much wiser, stronger, and full of love. Thank you! May your will continue to be done in my life. I trust you. -JM

Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez arrived at the year of marriage amid the rumors of divorce, there are those who assure that the messages on social networks of both indicate that it is a fact.