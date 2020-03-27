Photo Chiquis Rivera strikes with a tremendous chiqui skirt | Instagram

Chiquis Rivera is in quarantine like thousands of people around the world, but this has not prevented her from taking out her most daring little skirt to show off her curves to the world.

The beautiful daughter of Jenni Rivera He shocked everyone on his official Instagram account by sharing a photo in which he presumes his beautiful curves.

In the Chiquis photograph she wears an animal print crop top and a very short skirt with an opening that reveals her legs.

With this and another image, the interpreter of Go ahead and you will see she asked her followers to help her choose her outfit for a dinner she would imagine, the second photograph was an evening dress.

He drives me nuts sometimes, but has a heart of gold. He means well, and wants the best for everyone. He’s not greedy, envious or vengeful, which makes me feel peace in my heart, and is exactly what I need, especially in times like these. He’s a nerd! … he knows a little bit about everything, and he if doesn’t you better believe the next time you ask him he will be well informed! lol (I know all about geography because of him! Haha) He’s funny, he’s a good dancer, not to mention an amazing singer … and well um, he’s the life of the party anywhere he goes! ‍♀️ lol … anyways, what I’m basically saying is, this is my quarantine partner, and I’m so glad and thankful to God he chose him to be with me in this very moment. I can’t wait to be able to dress up again and enjoy a night out with you. @ lorenzomendez7 I love you fucker! #ChiZo #GodBeWithUsAll #UnitedWeStand

A post shared by Janney Marin Mendez (@chiquis) on Mar 21, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. PDT

Chiquis Rivera recently shared that she really wanted to be with her husband Lorenzo Méndez at a romantic dinner, since the current coronavirus quarantine prevented her.

The singer has shared with her followers that they must attack measures to prevent further contagion from coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, Rivera was affected by government measures, as some of them were canceled. Meet & Greet that he had programmed with his followers.

