Photo Alexa Dellanos shows off her charms in quarantine | Instagram

Alexa Dellanos boasted her beautiful anatomy on Instagram in full quarantine because the model does not forget her followers and continues to share with them despite the measures that must be taken in the face of the current health contingency.

The beautiful model shared a Photography where she can be seen wearing a white dress that shows her silhouette perfectly, making her prominent curves more than evident and on the outside with a tremendous neckline at chest height.

Alexa looks very relaxed, apparently she is taking a little sun and is lying on a cot with a pose that is most flattering for her silhouette.

It may interest you: Alexa Dellanos shows off her tiny waist

Grateful A post shared by Alexa Dellanos (@alexadellanos) on Apr 13, 2020 at 8:00 PDT

The publication made just an hour ago already has more than 13 thousand likes and countless comments that refer to its great beauty and physical attributes.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Recently Alexa shared fear for her mother, as she assures Mirka Dellanos You are risking your life by continuing to work to inform society.

Read also: Photo Alexa Dellanos puts on her most daring bikini to show off her rear

Through various images in his Instagram stories, he has shared his concern for his mother and his admiration for continuing “at the foot of the canyon” at this time.

Alexa has inherited enormous beauty and talent from her mother, who also looks spectacular, so much so that she was even able to conquer the heart of the Mexican Sun, Luis Miguel.

.