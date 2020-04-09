Foto Alexa Dellanos puts on her most daring bikini to show off her rear | Instagram

The always beautiful Alexa Dellanos shared her dreams on Instagram, this in the midst of the current health contingency, and more than that, since she also showed her heart attack rearguard to her followers.

The daughter of Mirka Dellanos He shared an image in which he can be seen in a small animal print bass suit, he is playing with a pet, but what surprises everyone most is the pose he made for photography.

Alexa lay on the sand face down, leaving her rear exposed to the camera and in full view of all Internet users who can see her on her official Instagram account.

The influencer shared with this publication her dream, the one that she cannot fulfill because of the covid-19 that forces people to stay at home.

Taking a visit to the beach in my dreams tonight. , Alexa wrote next to the image.

The beautiful woman has shared her concern for her mother, Mirka Dellanos, who continues to work on the newscast in the midst of the coronavirus contingency, Alexa says she is risking her life.

Alexa Dellanos has been obedient in the quarantine but still has not stopped delighting her followers at all times on social networks. Beautiful!.

