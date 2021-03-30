Foster stops Ardy Rodríguez

Álvaro ‘Ardy’ Rodríguez is synonymous with spectacle. They know that well in England. After seeing him in action for the first time in their territory, they do not hesitate to call him as soon as they have the opportunity. This Friday, the 35-year-old from Madrid went to London with the intention of putting up a good fight and surprising. The first was taken for granted and fulfilled, the second It wasn’t possible against undefeated Brad Foster. The Englishman won by unanimous decision (triple 100-90) to Spanish to raise the IBF International of the super bantamweight.

Foster is a boxer who comes out very strong. It happened again. Ardy knew it. In addition, he arrived after a year and almost nine months without boxing. The lack of a ring was not a must for the Spaniard, who from the beginning showed his anarchic boxing and its great defensive resources. After two rounds in which Rodríguez studied English, the Madrid native began to feel good. He began to speak to his opponent, rolled punches and was drawing his bursts. The strategy was to wait for the strength of the start to go down and from there look for the opportunity. Ardy did well on defense, he made Foster miss a lot, but he lacked presence on offense.

From the fifth act, Ardy was on top. He began to take the initiative and getting into the short distance connected good hands. Despite this, Foster was getting more work and was adding rounds because each time he missed less. Before the eighth round, Jero García would ask his pupil to look for the crosses. It was his chance and he had three rounds to try. Did. LThe fight to the points was impossible and it was time to wait for the blow to change the fight. He looked for it, but it did not come. Foster showed power, perseverance and also intelligence in the final part. Ardy went to the crossroads, managed the distance worse and there the Englishman almost sentenced. Rodríguez endured, showed his face, but could not return with the victory.