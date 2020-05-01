Scientists have long believed that dinosaurs lived exclusively in terrestrial environments, and that these giants had no ability to move in water. However analysis of recently discovered remains of a specimen suggests that Spinosaurus may have been able to swim in rivers and lakes to catch prey. With this, it would be the first known aquatic and terrestrial dinosaur, a real discovery for the community of researchers and archaeologists.

Spinosaurus aegyptiacus is “one of the rarest dinosaurs ever discovered” according to National Geographic. Until now, there was no complete skeleton of this specimen, but that changed when an excavation in Morocco found an almost complete tail of the dinosaur. The excavation was carried out by Nizar Abrahim, an archaeologist at Hassan II University in Casablanca, Africa.

Research published in the prestigious journal Nature analyzed the remains of Spinosaurus and discovered that this dinosaur used its tail to propel itself in the water. The tail “in a unique and unexpected way that is made up of extremely long neural spines” was recreated using a robotic apparatus that simulated the dinosaur’s movement. From this they concluded that

“The results are consistent with a number of characteristics suitable for an aquatic lifestyle and a piscivorous diet that have previously been documented for Spinosaurus.”

This marks a watershed in the study of dinosaurs, as with this the Spinosaurus becomes the first aquatic dinosaur that is known. Spinosaurus aegyptiacus lived about 95 million years ago in the Cretaceous period, a time in evolution when various reptiles had developed abilities to live in semi-aquatic environments.

