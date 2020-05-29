A group of researchers discovered the world’s oldest recorded insect – a fossilized millipede 425 million years old.

The remains of the fossilized millipede were discovered on the Scottish island of Kerrera and suggest that insects and plants evolved much faster than previously thought.

After analyzing the petrified insect, the team determined that the ancient creatures left the lakes to live in complex forest ecosystems in just 40 million years.

The researchers used a technique to determine that the millipede is 75 million years younger than previously estimated by extracting zircons, which is a microscopic mineral necessary to accurately date fossils.

Michael Brookfield, an associate researcher at the Jackson College of Geosciences at the University of Texas at Austin and an adjunct professor at the University of Massachusetts Boston, said:

“It’s a big leap from these little guys to very complex forest communities, and in the scheme of things, it didn’t take that long.” “It seems to be a rapid evolutionary radiation from these mountain valleys, down to the lowlands, and then around the world after that.”

The remains were discovered on the Scottish island of Kerrera, Scotland. Credit: Michael Brookfield.

For her part, Brookfield, who led the study, worked with co-authors Elizabeth Catlos, a professor in the Department of Geological Sciences at the Jackson School, and Stephanie Suarez, a doctoral student at the University of Houston.

Together they made improvements to the fossil dating technique used in the study.

After analysis, the team determined that the fossilized millipede is 425 million years old, the scientists used a technique known as molecular clock dating, which is based on the mutation rate of DNA. .

Although it is certainly possible that there are older fossils of insects and plants, Brookfield said the fact that they were not found, even in deposits known to preserve delicate fossils from this era, could indicate that the ancient millipedes and plant fossils that have already have been found to be the oldest.

Also, if this theory is true, experts can determine that both insects and plants evolved much faster than the timeline indicated by the molecular clock.

Previous work has dated the insect deposits to just 20 million years later than the fossils.

Finally, the research was published in the journal Historical Biology.

Millipedes have the body divided into two regions, the head and the trunk.

They run away from light and prefer warm and humid places.

They move slowly, but their legs give them enough energy to dig through the fallen leaves and stir the ground.

Stephanie Suárez (pictured) improved the traditional dating technique by separating the zircon grain from the sediment.

