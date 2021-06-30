Fossilized dinosaur feces reveal an extinct species of beetle

The fossilized feces They are common findings in paleontological excavations, like the fossilized resin of trees. But unlike the amber, which very well preserves insects and other animals that are trapped inside, the coprolites, the name given to these excrements, they do not usually treasure such well-preserved animals.

They actually contain information about the diet of extinct animals to find out who ate whom in the past. “However, most of the amber containing insects was formed in a relatively young geological epoch, about 140 million years ago,” Martin Qvarnström, a paleontologist at the University of Uppsala in Sweden and lead author of a study that tells SINC is published today in Current Biology.

The work reveals the surprising finding of a beetle new to science that lived 230 million years ago, during the Triassic period, and has been imprisoned ever since in the fossilized excrement of a close relative of dinosaurs. The discovered specimens not only correspond to a new species, but also to a new family of beetles, until now unknown.

What most caught the scientists’ attention was “how well preserved some of the beetles were. I didn’t expect to find almost complete fossil beetles in a coprolite, ”says Qvarnström.

This image shows a 3D model of the anterior view of a beetle. / Qvarnström et al.

An extinct beetle in 3D

Thanks to the phosphate composition of calcium of the coprolites, together with the early mineralization by the bacteria, the beetles were conserved in a three-dimensional state with their legs and antennae completely intact inside feces collected in several localities of Poland. In reality, the fragment where the insects were found belonged to a small piece of broken coprolite.

This tiny beetle, only 1.5 mm long, probably lived in large numbers in humid or semi-aquatic environments, just like its modern relatives.

Martin Qvarnström, paleontologist

To visualize the internal structures of the fossils in three dimensions, the coprolite was scanned using microtomography synchrotron at the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF) in Grenoble (France). This method works like a tomography scanner computerized in a hospital, but with strong X-ray beams to achieve high contrast and resolution.

In this way, scientists were able to see Triamyxa coprolithica, as this new species of beetle has been called, and whose name refers to its Triassic age and indicates that it belongs to the suborder Myxophaga. Its modern representatives are small and live on algae in humid environments.

“This tiny beetle, only 1.5 mm long, probably lived in large numbers in humid or semi-aquatic environments, just like its modern relatives,” the expert emphasizes.

Artistic reconstruction of the Silesaurus opolensis. / Magorzata Czaja

Who ate the beetles

T. coprolithica was probably consumed by Silesaurus opolensis, a ancestor of dinosaurs with a beak of about two meters long and 15 kilograms that lived in what is now Poland in that period. “The beak at the tip of the jaw was used to eat beetles and other foods,” adds the paleontologist, who points out that the animal may have ingested numerous individuals of Triamyxa coprolithica.

Instead, it is likely that the Triamyxa shared its habitat with larger beetles, which are represented by disarticulated remains in the coprolites, and with other prey, which did not end up in the faeces in a recognizable way. So it seems likely that Silesaurus was omnivore, and that a part of their diet was made up of insects ”, he adds.

The study of the interior of coprolites thus allows researchers to look even further into the past and learn more about the food webs of time intervals still unexplored. It also allows you to study the evolution early insect pre-mass production of amber that began in the early Cretaceous.

