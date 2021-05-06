Fossil Gen 5E arrives in Spain: features and price

Away from sports models, Fossil has given a twist to one of its star smartwatches with the arrival of the new Fossil Gen 5E, smartwatches that combine a neat, simple and elegant-looking design, with all the necessary technology to make our lives easier.

Specifications Fossil Gen 5E

Operating system

Wear OS

Screen

1.19-inch AMOLED (328 x 328 pixels)

Processor

Snapdragon Wear 3100

Memory

1 GB RAM

Storage

4GB

Front camera

16 MP (f / 2.1)

Sensors

Heart rate, Pedometer, Altimeter, Gyroscope

Drums

Up to 24 hours of autonomy

Others

WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 3 ATM resistance

Dimensions

44 x 44 x 12mm or 42 x 42 x 12mm

Price



From 229 euros

The new Fossil Gen 5E maintains practically all the features and specifications of the watch presented the previous year, maintaining its 328 x 328 pixel AMOLED screen with two dial sizes of 44 and 42 millimeters, as well as the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor inside, surprising the absence of the Wear 4100+ last year.

And it is that in fact, this watch will be offered as a smaller and cheaper version, with characteristics such as RAM and storage reduced in both cases to half of those presented in its predecessor. Although it is worth noting that it will be more than enough for the smartwatch to continue to perform all its intelligent functions.

Although unfortunately, where we can notice this cut will be in its autonomy, reduced to 24 hours regarding the 36 hours of his older brother. Luckily, although we will have to resort to the charger more frequently, we will continue to have the great addition of its fast charge, which will allow us to get back on track in just a few minutes.

On the other hand, not everything will be “bad news.” An interesting point about the Fossil Gen 5E is undoubtedly the presence of Wear OS software, which is obvious given that Google took over the Fossil smartwatch division previously. Wear OS emerged as the quintessential smartwatch software, although Google didn’t do it as well as Android. On the one hand, the Apple Watch with watchOS has monopolized a large part of the market, on the other hand, many manufacturers such as Samsung, Huawei, Fitbit or Xiaomi have placed their own operating systems in their smart watches. Fossil, in a way, has remained one of the few and great who bet on Wear OS.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Fossil Gen 5E available in our country, with the great novelty of its price, which will barely reach 229 euros (currently reduced to 192 euros on Amazon), varying slightly depending on the model and materials chosen.