Fosky, ex-driver of Isabel Pantoja, admitted very seriously due to coronavirus

Fosky, the one who was Isabel Pantoja’s driver, is admitted in very serious condition because of the coronavirus, as confirmed by Save me.

Pepi Valladares’ ex-husband wears six days admitted at the University Hospital of Vic.

“He is intubated and is very bad”, has confessed his own sister. Apparently, this morning it has gotten worse and now he has 100% oxygen on.

One of the health workers who handles her case has assured her family that she is “one of the worst cases of pneumonia that he has seen for a year. “

According to what he has stated, they believe that he has get the british strain of the Covid-19.

This past March, Fosky returned to the television sets to criticize forcefully the singer’s family, also facing the mother of her son.