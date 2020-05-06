What is interesting about Forza Street is that visually it has a lot of camera movement, so it is very attractive, in addition to the streets being quite colorful. In fact, this is a game where graphics and sound stand out.

SET Puebla News

In February, Microsoft and Samsung revealed the first details of Forza Street, the first Xbox game that would make its debut on Android and iOS, and although at first the game was exclusive to the Galaxy S20, today has been Launched internationally for all Android and iOS phones.

Forza Street follows the same essence of the Xbox Forza, that is, they are car races where as you go you can get better vehicles.

As the name implies, Forza Street takes place on the street, which is why it’s about street racing. The game is similar to others of its kind, although you will only have to accelerate, brake and learn to control speed to win the races, that is, at no time will you have to move the vehicle from left to right or have to learn to drift or something like that.

What is interesting about Forza Street is that visually it has a lot of camera movement, so it is very attractive, in addition to the streets being quite colorful. In fact, this is a game where the graphics and sound stand out, so these elements make the game look like a movie at all times (although it doesn’t have the visual quality of a movie, obviously).

In addition, you can log in with your Xbox Live account so that your gamertag appears and you can also see your activity on your Xbox Live profile.

The bad thing about Forza Street is perhaps the controls, because as we mentioned, they are very simple, and maybe it is something that does not please those who always seek a very complete and complex gaming experience.

Source: UNOCERO

KCL