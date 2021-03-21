Forza Horizon 5 Still On Track For 2021 Release – Rumor

The rumored open-world racer still appears to be scheduled for release this year.

Microsoft announced the next Forza Motorsport game last year, which is why it was a surprise when leaks surfaced stating that before that game came out, Playground Games was ready to go with the next Forza Horizon. GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb was the one who first claimed that Forza Horizon 5 would launch in 2021 following a surprise announcement, and it appears that it still appears to be part of Microsoft’s plan for this year.

Although it’s been a while since this rumor emerged, Grubb was recently asked on Twitter if he still believes that Forza Horizon 5 is scheduled for 2021, to which he answered yes. Of course, that shouldn’t be construed to mean that the game’s release is guaranteed this year, but given that Microsoft apparently has a couple of major unannounced games planned for 2021, Forza Horizon 5 definitely looks like a likely contender.

With Halo Infinite confirmed for a fall 2021 release, reports pointing to Starfield for a late 2021 release, and Wolfenstein 3 popping up in rumors, the second half of 2021 could become crowded for Xbox. However, all of this is not confirmed yet, so be careful for now. We’ll keep you posted if anything changes, so stay tuned.