Forza Horizon 5: official trailer, release date and gameplay

I have always been a staunch fan of the Forza sagas, both in its Motorsport variant and in its Horizon variant. Especially the latter. The ability to explore an incredible and detailed open world, combined with the best cars of all time, massive online multiplayer and a progressive learning curve have made it the most popular car game of the last years. The great news is that The new Forza Horizon 5 will land on Xbox and PC in November, whose trailer and gameplay have left us speechless.

The previous game in the Forza series, Horizon 4, was set in the UK, with a heavy emphasis on Scotland. To this day, it remains a packed game with users, constantly updated by Turn 10 Studios with new vehicles, challenges, and minigames. However, the game has been on sale for three years now, and some of its dynamics are beginning to show the passage of time. Forza Horizon 5 will be set in Mexico, despite the fact that many rumors suggested that it would be set in Japan, which I personally would have preferred.

Forza Horizon 4 landed on Steam this past March, vastly expanding its user base.

However, the Mexican setting promises to be exotic, allowing developers to play with scenarios never seen before in the game. For example, the most carefully replicated city will become Guanajuato: This city is considered a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and is not only beautiful, but is full of tunnels, intricate streets and vibrant colors. It is joined by tropical jungles, erupting snow-capped volcanoes, a living desert, great canyons or Mayan ruins.

The game will take full advantage of the capabilities of the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, especially in native 4K resolution. The photorealism of the textures, the water or the landscapes is simply impressive. Fortunately, users of the Xbox One – among which I include myself – and Pc they will also be able to enjoy the game from launch. The game can be purchased physically and will also be available in the subscription Game Pass service – a monthly fee gives you unlimited access to a huge catalog of games and releases.

The Mercedes-AMG One will be one of the main cars in the game.

Among the cars that appear in the trailer published by Turn 10 Studios are the Mercedes-AMG One, the Land Rover Defender or the Ford Bronco. Although driving off the asphalt will play a major role in the game, we will also be able to enjoy asphalt roads, re-enjoy skid zones, radars, speed zones and all the great successes of the Forza Horizon saga, to which they will be added cooperative online games. For example, a team game that consists of “running over” piñatas that an airplane is releasing.

Finally, the big news is a Circuit maker, Trackmania style. Rudimentary anticipated in Forza Horizon 4, this system will allow users to bring the game to life. Personally, I’m a stickler for story mode and single-player racing, but it will be interesting to try, and the mere fact that it exists makes it clear to me how important this game is to Microsoft. On these lines we leave you the game trailer and extensive gameplay. I already have November 5 marked on my calendar.