Forza Azzurri: Italy is Euro 2020 champion



Italy won the Euro for the first time in 1968.

Play a match at Wembley Stadium, London, against England in a final of Euro 2020 it was a complicated task; however, Italy snatched the title from the host on Sunday.

A fairly even match from the first minute in which England managed to get on top thanks to the fastest goal in history of Luke Shaw’s UEFA Euro finals in the first minute and 57 seconds.

Gooooooooooal from England! Luke Shaw spectacularly hits a perfectly placed ball for him to push. It's coming home!





After a first time in which Italy dominated the ball, but could not generate danger, in the second half the azzurri managed to demonstrate a better level of play.

The defender Bonucci tied the match in the 67th minute after a corner kick.

Gooooooooooal from Italy! Bonucci walks in and shoves his leg into chaos within the area. La Azzurri ties it at Wembley!





The final was decided on penalties. In which Italy’s national team beat England 3-2. The two archers, both Pickford and Donnarumma, managed to be protagonists by blocking two shots each.