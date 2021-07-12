in U.S.

Forza Azzurri: Italy is Euro 2020 champion


Italy won the Euro for the first time in 1968.

Photo: FRANK AUGSTEIN / .

Play a match at Wembley Stadium, London, against England in a final of Euro 2020 it was a complicated task; however, Italy snatched the title from the host on Sunday.

A fairly even match from the first minute in which England managed to get on top thanks to the fastest goal in history of Luke Shaw’s UEFA Euro finals in the first minute and 57 seconds.

After a first time in which Italy dominated the ball, but could not generate danger, in the second half the azzurri managed to demonstrate a better level of play.

The defender Bonucci tied the match in the 67th minute after a corner kick.

The final was decided on penalties. In which Italy’s national team beat England 3-2. The two archers, both Pickford and Donnarumma, managed to be protagonists by blocking two shots each.

[Series] The Peacemaker series ends its filming

What a figure, Anastasia Karanicolaou looks more than stunning