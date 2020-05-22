The transfer market will change this summer because of the economic crisis left by the coronavirus, but the great teams in Europe are preparing for a series of movements that will have top strikers as great protagonists.

Once a striker’s first operation occurs, all others will follow as dominoes. And it is that the names of the best strikers in the world are making headlines in all the media in the world, in which there is talk of possible team changes.

The one who clearly will not continue at PSG is Edinson Cavani, which ends the contract at the end of the season. That is why the Parisian club will be obliged to find a point to accompany Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. In England they assure that Aubameyang It is one of the names that Leonardo shuffles, although he could also sign Mauro Icardi, to which they have assigned this course to their team. Further, Lacazette, also from Arsenal, is on the market, so if both, or just one, leave, the Gunners will have to go to the market.

Without leaving PSG, the rumors of the signing of Mbappé for Real Madrid and the return of Neymar to Barcelona They are continuous, but it seems very complicated that they move from the French capital this summer. Still, anything can happen in the world of soccer. Regarding the culé club, the operation that takes the most form is that of Lautaro Martinez, that if it were to occur, it would leave a gap at Inter Milan. Space that could be filled by the Kun Aguero, as pointed out by Inglatera, or by Timo Werner.

The German attacker has put himself on the market, acknowledging that in the case of leaving Leipzig he prefers to leave the Bundesliga. Thus, teams like Atlético de Madrid, who has already flirted with Cavani and who is not clear about the future of Diego Costa, could appear on the scene. But without leaving the Bundesliga, the great name is that of Haaland. Real Madrid and PSG want to take over the services of the fashion forward, who arrived in Borussia Dortmund in January, but it also seems complicated that he can leave the German club this summer.

On the other hand, half of Europe is closely following Luka Jovic, who seems to be on loan after failing to gain Zinedine Zidane’s trust. Also, other attackers like Ben Yedder or Milik They also have a big poster in the old continent facing the dance of forwards that is coming in the summer market.