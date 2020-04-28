The Portuguese newspaper “A Bola” stated in one of its articles that Forward Clayton, who belongs to Atlético-MG, would be in the sights of Vitória de Guimarães, Portugal’s elite team. Vitória’s idea is to take the player to the 2020/2021 season.

Rooster can get excited about the deal, as the 24-year-old player’s contract expires at the end of this season and Clayton will be able to sign a pre-agreement with another team in the middle of the year without yielding anything to the mining club. The alvinegro also wants to maintain a part of its economic rights.

Clayton would be willing to make the change, even if there is a reduction in wages, around 60% of what he receives in Brazil. According to the Portuguese newspaper, Clayton would receive 120 thousand reais a month in Vitória de Guimarães, less than the 300 thousand he currently receives in Galo.

Clayton was reinstated by Sampaoli and if he stays at Galo, he may have a chance to be observed by the Argentine- (Bruno Cantini / Atlético-MG)

The striker may give up something else if he plays in Portugal: having a chance with coach Jorge Sampaoli. Dismissed by the last coaches of Atlético-MG, Clayton will have a chance to be observed by the new alvinegro commander. The coach reinstated the player to the alvinegro squad after several passes away from BH, Vasco, Bahia, among other teams.

Clayton had been training separately since the beginning of the 2020 season and was intended by Figueirense, the club that revealed him. However, due to the player’s high salary, the deal with the black-and-white did not come out.

The striker was hired by Atlético-MG in early 2016 with validity until the end of this year. Taken as a revelation, the player did not succeed in the Rooster and was losing space, being loaned to other teams, such as Vasco and Bahia, also without much success.

Clayton played 62 games for Galo, scoring just nine goals in his spell in Minas Gerais football.

