Forward Cade Cunningham, favorite to be number one with Pistons; Garuba sounds

New York, Jul 28 . .- Forward Cade Cunningham, 19, has become the great favorite to be chosen as the number of the 2021 university draw when tomorrow, Thursday, at the Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, the NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the choice of the Detroit Pistons, the team that has the first-pick rights.

Cunningham heads the list of 60 young talents who will have the great opportunity to be elected and begin their professional career in the best basketball in the world and among which, in the first round, could be the Real Madrid player, power forward Usman Garuba.

But it will be Cunningham, who barely played a year at Oklahoma State University, who arrives with the label of a talented and complete player, who exceeded all expectations as a scorer.

His presence with the Pistons will immediately make him the promise that can turn the tide of the franchise in rebuilding the team.

Some talent hunters who have followed Cunningham’s college career with Oklahoma State consider him the most complete promise to enter a college sweepstakes in a long time.

While the Pistons have always been very clear that their choice would be Cunningham, the Houston Rockets, who will choose with number two, have been changing applicants for the position and the last to arrive has been the guard-guard Jalen Green, another player from 19 years old, who scores from any position and gives a show, as he has already shown in the Development League, where he comes from.

If it’s not a smokescreen the Rockets have mounted to attract an interesting trade with another team that wants the player, their presence with the Houston franchise makes perfect sense.

Green has a potential future number one scorer and playmaker, who will find it easy to exceed the average of 25 points per game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, with number three, have noticed center Evan Mobley, 20, trained with the Troyans of the University of Southern California, has the power of a center, but is athletic and has the ease of scoring. of an eaves.

He’s seen as too good a promise and a perfect fit for the Cavaliers’ needs, making it difficult for the team to hear some of the calls from teams asking him to delay his selection rights.

His advantage is somewhat similar to that of power forward Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, and his consistency gives him the guarantee that he will be a player who will fully triumph in the NBA.

Everything seems to indicate that the Toronto Raptors, with their number four rights, although they have thought about the selection of forward Scottie Barnes as a defender, in the end they consider that Jalen Suggs, 20 years old, will be the most complete given that he can make a great defense and is more complete in attack.

Something that the Raptors will need, if in the end, veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, as an unrestricted free agent, decides to leave the Raptors, and they would compete with Suggs as the ideal player to accompany guard Fred VanVleet on defense, direct the show, and be a dominant scorer on the other side of the court.

The Orlando Magic, if the Raptors let the 19-year-old Barnes pass, he will be their biggest candidate to be chosen with the number five after being the favorite of the new coach of the team, Jamahl Mosley, who seeks to have a versatile player, of great effort, good in triples and with a defensive culture, like the Slovenian Luka Doncic, whom he helped develop with the Dallas Mavericks.

Another forward, 18-year-old Jonathan Kumiga, could be the Oklahoma Thunder’s choice at number six, who also have last-minute interest in guard-guard James Bouknight, 20, who has impressed throughout the season. pre-draw process with your shooting, creation and athletics.

The Thunder’s final decision will be made based on the two-year gap between Kumiga, who is also a talented player but needs development, and Bouknight, a Brooklyn native.

Anyone who is discarded by the Thunder between Kumiga and Bouknight, will be taken advantage of by the Golden State, which if they stay with Kumiga could use it in a transfer in which a superstar enters.

The Magic, who also have the rights to number eight, have set their sights on 18-year-old Turkish power forward Alperen Sengun, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Turkish Super League, whom they see as the future Nikola Vucevic if they can make their adaptation to the NBA fast and positive.

Along with Alperen, Garuba, 19, could be the other European to be chosen tomorrow, Thursday, in the university draw, which also sounds for the first round, and be among the top 15, the Australian guard-forward Josh Giddey, 18, a virtuoso with the ball in his hands, which the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets want to achieve.

In fact, Memphis advanced their 17th pick to 10th with the trade of Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans, in part to have a chance to land Giddey.

The Sacraments King, with their No. 9 pick right, is expected to have their eye on German forward Franz Wagner, one of the best defensive players in the college draft.

While Latin American basketball will have in the Dominican guard Chris Duarte, 24, as its best representative who the Warriors could get with the number 14 and form it next to the superstar Klay Thompson.

