Of the Writing

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. 9

Forward Ángel Zaldívar was officially announced this Friday as the first reinforcement of the Guadalajara club ahead of the Apertura 2020 tournament, after being a year and a half away from the rojiblanca institution by remaining on loan with Rayados de Monterrey and Puebla.

I have been waiting for this for a long time, it was my priority to come back and for you to see this transformation on and off the field. I feel at my best; I want those glory years to return, to continue in the foreground, I am a winner and a positive leader who seeks individual and collective achievements, said the footballer in a video published on the social networks of the Guadalajara team.

Being outside you realize all the greatness that Chivas has and what it represents. Going out has made me value everything that represents and feel proud of being from here and defending these colors, he added.

Likewise, the attacker reappeared yesterday at the Verde Valle facilities, where he was tested for Covid-19 before the start of the preseason, which will begin the following week.

On the other hand, the sports director of the Sacred Flock, Ricardo Peláez, yesterday ruled out possible casualties in the rojiblanca squad ahead of the next Mx League event, so the same team from the previous semester will remain.

In a message spread by Chivas on his social networks, the manager clarified that players such as Antonio Briseño, José Antonio Madueña, Raúl Gudiño, Christian Calderón and Isaac Brizuela will continue at the Guadalajara club, after they were linked with other teams.

“El Pollo Briseño was going to Necaxa, Madueña I think that also … or Gudiño, it was a pack of three. The Brizuela Rabbit would come to Tigres, that is to say, pure lies, fortunately we have great communication with the players, we write, we are in training; I just said hi to everyone at the medical tests and nothing is certain. They also changed Chicote and nothing.

“The base of players we had, those who arrived last January, all remain, remain, we have a great squad in quantity and quality; There are seven youth squads in the first team, the same number of national teams, we are the Tri base, we have great basic forces and it is practically pure rumor, “said Peláez.

The manager was also interviewed yesterday on Chivas TV, and there he stated that José Juan Macías has the rojiblanco club open doors to go out for European football, as long as there is a good offer for his services.

He has our word that if a good offer arrives, that it is attractive, from a good team that is worthwhile to make the move to European football, he has the doors open, he said.

In addition, he confirmed that many groups from the old continent are interested in Macías, although he explained that they have not yet received a formal proposal.

Yes there is a lot of interest from various clubs, there is a lot of comment. No formal offer has come in, but he has the word from our president, Amaury Vergara, and mine too. We should not rush or take any situation that comes. Together with him, his representative and his family we are in constant communication, he mentioned.