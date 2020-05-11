The Nicaraguan Independent Press Forum this Sunday demanded the Daniel Ortega regime full access to public information in the context of the coronavirus, “to know real data on the evolution of the pandemic in Nicaragua.”

The union, which brings together owners and directors of national and local media, as well as organizations of journalists, denounced that “the position of the Ortega Murillo regime against Freedom of Expression and Access to Public Information continues to be extremely hostile.”

“Hiding this information is a crime because it puts the lives of Nicaraguans at risk!” The Forum notes in the letter.

Another requirement of the Independent Press Forum is that the regime respects the sources of public information their right “to inform, denounce and collaborate in the recording of violations” committed by the authorities during the pandemic.

Doctors from several public hospitals in the country have been fired by the authorities for leaking information regarding the coronavirus to the independent media. Furthermore, doctors who remain in hospitals have been threatened with dismissal if they leak information.

And it is that the Ministry of Health (Minsa), maintains in its registry only 16 cases of coronavirus, 5 of these deceased, while the complaints of the citizenship deny these figures.

They denounce disinformation campaigns

The Forum also referred to the disinformation campaigns carried out against independent media by Ortega on social networks.

“We reject the increase in campaigns that denigrate journalists and independent media, and incite sympathizers of the regime to physically attack journalists in the fulfillment of their task of informing about the Covid-19 pandemic,” says the union.

Furthermore, the Nicaraguan Independent Press Forum demanded justice for the more than 300 victims of the 2018 state repression, especially for the murder of journalist Ángel Gahona in Bluefields.

They reminded the Ortega regime of the agreements signed with the opposition in March 2019, during the national dialogue, where it promised to “respect freedom of the press and return the confiscated equipment and property to Canal 100% Noticias and the editorial staff of Confidencial, Esta Semana , Tonight and Niú, and lift censorship on open television and the cable system on television ».

The union of owners and owners of the media also denounced the use of “flawed judicial processes and the use of legal subterfuges” to shut down independent media.