Forum “Local operator. The voice of emptied Spain ”| News | Operators

Networks & Telecom has a commitment to the local operator and its importance in the development of communications in the country. A country marked in the last decade by the “Empty Spain”.

Last year we carried out a exclusive encounter in which the local and regional operators were the protagonists and were encouraged to tell us about their problems, their challenges and aspirations.

Forum “Local operator. The voice of emptied Spain ”.

This year, after the interest that this meeting aroused, we wanted to take a step forward with the intention of creating a virtual forum in afully open format so that all interested local operators can connect and express doubts and concerns that may arise in the debate. An appointment that will serve as dialogue space on the problems, aspirations and vision of the future of the sector. A window to understand the barriers and all the solutions proposed to guarantee full connectivity.

Hosted by Air Networks, Alea Solutions Y Cambium Networks, the meeting will have the institutional participation of Arturo Azcorra, recently appointed general director of Telecommunications and Management of Audiovisual Communication Services. Representatives of Aotec, Asotem and the CNMC.

The event will take place on next June 29 at 11:00.

Sign up: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QNtO4F5kT9mYfTtKOZ8Kig

