An attack on a maternity care hospital in Kabul that receives support from the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and a suicide bombing during a funeral in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday caused at least 40 deaths and dozens of injuries, two actions that you authored They have not been claimed and they caused a wave of outrage in the country.

The action against the hospital left at least 16 civilians dead, including two newborns and fifteen wounded, in one of the worst attacks on an MSF health center since the United States mistakenly bombed one of its clinics in 2015 in the north of the country causing 42 deaths.

In the Dasht-e-Barchi district in the west of the Afghan capital, the attack on the hospital began this morning and ended five hours later with the deaths of the three assailants.

The Afghan Ministry of Health reported the death of sixteen civilians, not counting the three perpetrators of the events, and the same number of wounded, in an action that left “most of the administrative and maternity buildings destroyed.”

“Give us the opportunity to provide health services to our unfortunate and poor people,” asked the department.

Among the fatalities are “two newborns, mothers of newborns and midwives, who were shot,” said the spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Tariq Arian.

The rescue of a hundred people, including three foreigners, left images in which the security forces are seen evacuating newborns.

Doctors Without Borders confirmed to Efe that the hospital is backed by the organization.

“At the moment, our priority is the safety of our patients and staff, there is no more information at this time,” said an NGO worker in Kabul, who preferred to remain anonymous.

This maternity hospital is the only center to attend to emergencies and complicated births in a neighborhood of more than a million people, according to MSF on its website, after the NGO on its social networks this morning celebrated the birth of a child after a labor complicated by problems during pregnancy.

This area is mainly inhabited by members of the Shiite Hazara minority, victim of continuous attacks in the country.

Twenty-four killed in funeral

Shortly after the assault began in Kabul, a suicide bomber detonated the explosives he was carrying during the funeral of a police commander in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, a stronghold in Afghanistan until last year of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS).

The attack left at least twenty-four dead and 67 wounded, some of whom are in “critical condition,” the provincial governor’s office said in a statement.

One of the fatalities is a member of the provincial council, while a Wolesi Jirga member of parliament, as the Lower House is known, was wounded, Nangarhar governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyanai told Efe.

Taliban untie

At the moment, no training has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Taliban immediately turned to the social network Twitter to distance themselves from the two actions, when a controversial exchange of prisoners between the insurgent force and the government takes place, which is seen as a previous step to intra-Afghan peace negotiations.

Everything seems to point to IS as the author of these attacks, both for its frequent actions against the Hazara minority and for its strong presence until recently in Nangarhar.

Today’s bloody day in Afghanistan unleashed a wave of dismay and condemnation.

The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed its “disgust at the terrorist attacks of today (…) that have caused significant civilian casualties.”

The human rights organization Amnesty International denounced the “inadmissible war crimes of today in Afghanistan.”

“The perpetrators of these serious crimes must be held accountable and civilians must be protected,” according to the organization.

